Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLCM. TheStreet lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

BLCM stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

