Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.24. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $290,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Berry Global Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

