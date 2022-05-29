BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,313.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.68) to GBX 2,300 ($28.94) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP opened at $71.02 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

