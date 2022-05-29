BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKYI stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.28.

BIO-key International ( NASDAQ:BKYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 100.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

