Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the April 30th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BPTH stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPTH. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

