Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BPTH has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of BPTH opened at $3.55 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

