BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.30 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.