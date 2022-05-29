BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.30 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVXV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.