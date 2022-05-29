BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Up 55.2% in May

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the April 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 116.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BOE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,302. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

