BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 27.1% in the first quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 55,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 590,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 114,888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BLW opened at $13.82 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

