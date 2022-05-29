BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 202.50 ($2.55).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.83) to GBX 220 ($2.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.76) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.21) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.33) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

