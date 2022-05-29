Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the April 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BTT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 100,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,727. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,619,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,982,000 after purchasing an additional 49,568 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.