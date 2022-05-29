Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the April 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of BTT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 100,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,727. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $27.08.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
