BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of MYN stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.67.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
