BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Down 32.7% in May

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the April 30th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MQY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,568. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 230.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.