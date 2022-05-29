BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Critical Contrast

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BNCCORP and FNCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 21.43% 10.76% 1.30% FNCB Bancorp 33.19% 12.76% 1.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BNCCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BNCCORP and FNCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $78.14 million 1.53 $21.95 million $3.82 8.77 FNCB Bancorp $59.97 million 2.61 $21.37 million $0.99 7.91

BNCCORP has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BNCCORP beats FNCB Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP (Get Rating)

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 9 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About FNCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products. It also provides residential mortgage loans, and home equity term loans and lines of credit; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, automobile financing, lines of credit, and overdraft protection loans; state and political subdivision loans and leases; and purchased loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards; mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; remote deposit capture, merchant, treasury, and purchasing card services; and wealth management services. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 17 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne Counties. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

