Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BONXF opened at $0.87 on Friday. Bonterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

