Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BONXF opened at $0.87 on Friday. Bonterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bonterra Resources (BONXF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.