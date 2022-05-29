Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $56.99.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.