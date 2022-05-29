Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

