Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Update

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 495,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $563.78 million and a P/E ratio of 4.00.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.