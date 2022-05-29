Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 92,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Bridgeline Digital (Get Rating)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
