Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

Shares of DRUG stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21.

Bright Minds Biosciences ( NASDAQ:DRUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.