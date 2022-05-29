BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

BRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider David A. Palame purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $59,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 311,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,284.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mazzei purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,442 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,474,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 506.70%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

