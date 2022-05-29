Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.