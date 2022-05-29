Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of BYFC stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.
About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
