Brokerages Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.49 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) will announce $33.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.25 billion and the highest is $34.74 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $31.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $144.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.38 billion to $149.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $161.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.31 billion to $171.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alibaba Group.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.
Alibaba Group stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.97.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
