Brokerages Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Post $2.39 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) will report $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.51. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $2.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $9.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $11.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.61. 349,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

