Brokerages Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Earnings of -$2.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.81). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($3.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($9.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.30) to ($7.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.62) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.21) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.73.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 163.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after buying an additional 464,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 68,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $143.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.20. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $79.01 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

