Brokerages Anticipate BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $111,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,781.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,860 shares of company stock worth $510,211. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after buying an additional 288,734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 22,551,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,646. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

