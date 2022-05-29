Brokerages Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFGet Rating) will report $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $8.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 EPS.

BHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHF opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

