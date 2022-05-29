Brokerages Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems posted sales of $881.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.00.

NYSE EPAM opened at $340.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.89. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

