Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.95) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.67) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.50) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of ESPR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,274. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $365.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

