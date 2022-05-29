Brokerages Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.15. Kellogg posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $58,398,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $718,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $850,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 24.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.