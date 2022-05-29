Brokerages Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to Post $0.92 EPS

Brokerages expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) to report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.03. Lazard reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 370,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. Lazard has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth $442,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth $439,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Lazard by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 55,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lazard by 43.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth $352,000.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

