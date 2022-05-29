Brokerages Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Post $2.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.91. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $11.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $12.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $15.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.33.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,541 shares of company stock worth $11,999,860 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $455.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $433.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.16. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $333.44 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.