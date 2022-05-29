Brokerages Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to Announce $1.78 EPS

Brokerages expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. NICE reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $202.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in NICE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in NICE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 303,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NICE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 51,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NICE by 16,450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

