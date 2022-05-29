Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.68.

Shares of RXT opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,181,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.