Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.68.

Shares of RXT opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,181,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

