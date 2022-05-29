Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.34 Million

Brokerages predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will report $502.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $511.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $485.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $439.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.90.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,764,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11,180.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 666,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.60. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.13.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.