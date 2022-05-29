Brokerages Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Announce $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $1.88. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $70,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,048.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,744,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBSI stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

About Barrett Business Services (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.