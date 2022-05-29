Brokerages Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Blackbaud posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLKB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of BLKB opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $66.59. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -792.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $275,990.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,654.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

