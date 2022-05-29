Brokerages Expect Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bluejay Diagnostics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bluejay Diagnostics.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluejay Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ BJDX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.06. 47,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. Bluejay Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

In other news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 95,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,275. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

