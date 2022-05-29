Brokerages Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Post $2.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) to report $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the lowest is $2.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 118,885 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,834,000 after buying an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

