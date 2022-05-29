Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. CarMax posted earnings per share of $2.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,992,000 after buying an additional 40,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $100.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,510. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CarMax has a 1-year low of $85.36 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

