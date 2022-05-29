Brokerages Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.20 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,102,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,792,000 after purchasing an additional 249,096 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,982,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,148,000 after purchasing an additional 169,936 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCS opened at $54.72 on Friday. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

