Brokerages Expect EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EQRx’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EQRx.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34.

Several analysts recently commented on EQRX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQRx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQRX. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQRX stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33. EQRx has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

About EQRx

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

