Brokerages Expect EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EQRx’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EQRx.
EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQRX. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EQRX stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33. EQRx has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $11.10.
About EQRx (Get Rating)
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EQRx (EQRX)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQRx (EQRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.