Brokerages Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Magna International posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Magna International’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 114,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,394. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25. Magna International has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.