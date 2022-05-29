Brokerages Expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.21. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NHI stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.97.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.65%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 427.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Health Investors (Get Rating)
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
