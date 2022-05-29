Brokerages Expect Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. Outfront Media posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

OUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $136,000.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

