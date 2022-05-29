Brokerages Expect Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. Outfront Media posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

OUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Outfront Media from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

OUT stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

