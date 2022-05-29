Brokerages Expect Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) to post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pampa Energía’s earnings. Pampa Energía reported earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pampa Energía will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $8.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pampa Energía.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Pampa Energía had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million.

PAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAM opened at $23.96 on Friday. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.76.

About Pampa Energía (Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pampa Energía (PAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.