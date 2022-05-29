Brokerages Expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Tronox reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

TROX stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Tronox has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

