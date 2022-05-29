Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the April 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ BPYPP opened at $22.17 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

