Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the lowest is $2.64. Brunswick reported earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

BC stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $75.63. 444,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

