BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.74.

ERE.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.40 target price on the stock.

ERE.UN opened at C$4.63 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$414.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.56.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

